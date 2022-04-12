MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Up 110,200.0% in March

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 110,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,846,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSMY stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,312,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,949. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get MC Endeavors alerts:

MC Endeavors Company Profile (Get Rating)

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.