mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.42.

Shares of mdf commerce stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$2.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,539. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.40. The company has a market cap of C$131.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

