MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 811.0% in March

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 811.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MDJH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,020. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.