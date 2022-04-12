Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

