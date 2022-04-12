Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

