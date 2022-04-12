Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

