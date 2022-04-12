MediShares (MDS) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

MediShares (MDS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $17,401.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars.

