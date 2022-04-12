Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $746.02

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 746.02 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 770.60 ($10.04). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.01), with a volume of 387,567 shares traded.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 192.00.

In other news, insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,690.84). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.84), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,545.02).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

