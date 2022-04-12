Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading Up 0.2%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 1,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

