Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00254883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00670444 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

