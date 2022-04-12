MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,500.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $28.83 on Tuesday, reaching $1,154.52. 7,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,093.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.49. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

