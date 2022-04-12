Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.