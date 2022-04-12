Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Merculet (MVP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $52,754.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.