Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,971. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

