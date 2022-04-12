Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.79 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.79 million and $10.60 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00008490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

