Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.19

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.19 and traded as high as C$68.77. Methanex shares last traded at C$66.90, with a volume of 193,965 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 over the last ninety days.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

