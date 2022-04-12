Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given New €9.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 3,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

