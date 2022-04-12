Mettalex Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Mettalex has a market cap of $597,159.68 and approximately $236,538.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

