MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of MGE Energy worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGEE stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

