MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $276,777.25 and $60.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

