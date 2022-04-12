Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

