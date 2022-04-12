Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,032 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

