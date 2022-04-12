Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,023,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

