Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

