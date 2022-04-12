Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.