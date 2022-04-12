MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.59. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 473,160 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
