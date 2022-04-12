MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.59. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 473,160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

