MileVerse Market Capitalization Tops $29.56 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $29.56 million and $4.97 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

