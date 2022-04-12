MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $93.20 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.61 or 0.00021469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $93.20 million and $144,191.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00255707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.19 or 0.00661607 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,830,247 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

