Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.22

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

