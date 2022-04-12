Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,731.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $18,731.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.12 or 0.11865624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00212226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,716,438,526 coins and its circulating supply is 5,511,228,959 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.