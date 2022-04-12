Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,337. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.83 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$796.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

