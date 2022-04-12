Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.03 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $403.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

