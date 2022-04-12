Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.03 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 275,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.03. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.