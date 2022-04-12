Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 377,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

