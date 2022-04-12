Misbloc (MSB) Price Tops $0.0228

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $485,846.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

