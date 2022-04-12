Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,091,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,662,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.