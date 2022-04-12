Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 247.60 ($3.23). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 243.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 285,681 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.73.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

