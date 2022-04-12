Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
