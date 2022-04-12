Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

