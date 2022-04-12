Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

