Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.34 during trading on Tuesday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.
