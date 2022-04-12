Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 39550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.