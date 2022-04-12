Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Model N by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Model N by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

