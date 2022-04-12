MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

