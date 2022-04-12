Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.