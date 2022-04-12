Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

