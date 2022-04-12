Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

TAP stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.