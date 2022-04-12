Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

