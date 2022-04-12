Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.97 to $14.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

NYSE:MCO opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

