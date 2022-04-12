Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $59.37 or 0.00147869 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $231.84 million and $30.20 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.87 or 0.07556476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.08 or 0.99947288 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,304,276 coins and its circulating supply is 3,905,126 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

